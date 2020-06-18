New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas arrested in hit-and-run investigation, police say

Rosas was driving his black Chevrolet SUV at 100 mph when he didn’t stop at a red light and T-boned a Ford pickup truck, in line with the report. Witnesses told investigators that the driver experimented with drive far from the crash site when his SUV broke down. He then fled from the scene on foot, the report states.

Responding officers went along to Rosas’ house, but that he wasn’t there.

The officers said they sooner or later found him when they returned to the scene and saw that his hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood. Rosas was transported to a nearby hospital, the report said, adding that “alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.”

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick,” the Giants said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday. “We have no further comment at this time.”