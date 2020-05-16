New York Giants’ Deandre Baker turns himself into police to face armed robbery charges | NFL News





Deandre Baker was composed by the Giants in the preliminary in 2019

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker transformed himself in to police in Florida on Saturday early morning to face 4 matters of armed robbery with a gun and also 4 matters of exacerbated attack.

Miramar police provided apprehension warrants for Baker and also Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on Thursday on 4 matters each of armed robbery with a gun. Baker encounters an extra 4 matters of exacerbated attack with a gun.

Baker is charged of attracting a semi-automatic gun and also, in control with Dunbar, burglarizing numerous sufferers of greater than $11,000 (₤ 9,000) in cash money, an $18,000 (₤15,000) Rolex watch, a $25,000 (₤20,000) Hublot watch, a $17,500 (₤14,500) Audemars Piguet watch and also various other belongings.

“Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning,” his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, uploaded toInstagram “I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved.”

Attorneys for both males on Friday stated witnesses authorized testimonies keeping both NFL gamers took none in an affirmed armed robbery on Wednesday evening in Miramar, Florida.

Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks in March

Cohen stated Saturday that police had actually dealt with Baker rather yet there was much more to the tale than authorities had actually been informed.

“Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time,” Cohen’s declaration better reviewed. “That is not simply lip solution, it is truth, and also we value it.

“This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn’t mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don’t rush to judgement.”

Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Grieco, informed ESPN on Saturday no choice had actually been made whether his customer would certainly transform himself in.

“Nobody is running from this,” Grieco stated. “My client is innocent. I don’t want him to do a minute in jail for this. If we decide that he will turn himself in, then he will do so.”

Baker was among 3 first-round draft chooses the Giants had last period, going as the 30 th choice general out ofGeorgia He played in all 16 video games, beginning 15, recording 61 deals with and also no interceptions.

The Giants had actually exposed on Friday that they had actually touched with Baker yet declined to remark better.

Dunbar authorized with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted freelance out of Florida in 2015 and also was traded to the Seahawks inMarch He began 11 video games last period, making 37 deals with and also 4 interceptions.

He invested Thursday early morning on a video clip meeting with the Seattle media for the very first time considering that being traded from Washington to the Seahawks in March.

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar stated on the video clip meeting.

