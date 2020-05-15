New York Giants’ Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar wanted for armed robbery | NFL News





Deandre Baker was drafted by the Giants within the first spherical in 2019

Police in South Florida are looking for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after a number of witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a celebration, authorities mentioned on Thursday.

Miramar police issued arrest warrants for each males on Thursday on 4 counts every of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an extra 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, had been attending a cookout at a Miramar dwelling on Wednesday evening when a combat broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant mentioned. Baker, Dunbar and two different males started robbing different folks on the celebration of 1000’s of {dollars} in money, watches and different valuables, witnesses informed investigators.

Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks in March

Police mentioned the 4 males then fled the house in three autos: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. Witnesses mentioned the autos had been parked in a method that may make it straightforward to go away rapidly, main detectives to consider the robbery was deliberate. No accidents had been reported.

Baker and Dunbar are each from Miami.

Baker was one in every of three first-round draft picks the Giants had final season, going because the 30th choose total out of Georgia. He performed in all 16 video games, beginning 15, recording 61 tackles and no interceptions.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre,” the Giants mentioned in an announcement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He began 11 video games final season, making 37 tackles and 4 interceptions.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information,” the Seahawks mentioned in an announcement. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Dunbar spent Thursday morning on a video convention with the Seattle media for the primary time since being traded from Washington to the Seahawks in March.

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar mentioned on the video convention.

