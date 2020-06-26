New York Democrat refuses to concede House primary election, alleges ‘black voter suppression’

The top finisher was New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres, who is also African-American.

The retiring congressman is U.S. Rep. Jose Serrano, an indigenous of Puerto Rico, who has represented the Bronx-based 15th district since 2013.

Blake claimed a polling site in the predominantly black Concourse Village neighborhood was relocated without explanation, “forcing elderly voters to walk 11 blocks away, putting their health at risk,” according to the Daily News.

He also claimed still another polling site “in the heart of a Black neighborhood” didn’t open promptly, prompting some potential voters to stop trying.

Blake also claimed that a large number of affidavit ballots at a third location – filed by voters whose registration was in dispute – might possibly not have been counted.

“Intentional black voter suppression and undemocratic processes clearly don’t just happen in the South but also in the South Bronx,” Blake wrote. “These incidents, among others, are too pervasive to be a coincidence. They are a concerted effort to suppress the Black vote.”

Torres has held faraway from claiming victory, saying that he wants all mail-in ballots to be counted – a process which could take weeks, the Daily News reported.

“We reiterate what Ritchie said on Election Night: Every vote must be counted. We’re confident that Ritchie will emerge from the complete vote as the decisive winner,” Torres’ campaign manager Nanette Alvarado told the newspaper.

One Democratic source told the Daily News that the accusations seemed odd originating from Blake, a vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

“This is a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee … accusing the Bronx Democratic Party of rigging an election for a candidate they didn’t even endorse?” the foundation said.

The New York City Board of Elections didn’t respond to a Daily News request comment.