“All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into NY, NJ, or CT must quarantine for 14 days,” Cuomo tweeted.

“It’s just common sense,” Cuomo said. “We don’t want to see the infection rate increase here.”

He added: “This is a uniform policy across the three states. Each state will be responsible for the enforcement of that policy within their state.”

