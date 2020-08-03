New York City Under Mayor Bill de Blasio: Hell For Churches

In several short years under Marxist Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City has gone from a bustling prosperous metropolitan mecca to a filth-ridden crime-filled cesspool of anarchy and violence. But, as New Yorkers voted Mayor de Blasio into office, they have only themselves to blame. Here’s an odious part of the issue.

THANKS DE BLASIO! City Slashes Sanitation Budget 60%, Rotting Garbage Overflows on to Streets https://t.co/4C4RmyVvs1 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 31, 2020

On Wednesday, New Yorkers were given more reason for self-reproach, as a small 100-member Presbyterian church in Hell’s Kitchen found their doorway strewn with used syringes and worse. One wonders how many of the congregation of Trinity Presbyterian Church voted for Bill de Blasio.

“These people would come and crap all over the stairs!” a church member exclaimed Wednesday. “I don’t open it up anymore,” said another about the front entrance. “They were throwing syringes in there, smoking pot on the steps.”

“Every day I’m fighting these guys. I’ve had to put my foot in a few a**es!” said the church super. “Right now I’m like a security guard.”

“It was never like this here all the years I work here,” said a church neighbor. “Last 15 years, never this bad. It’s going down…