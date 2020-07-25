New York City teen, 17, fatally shot in front of home

The victim, Jahiem Guinn, passed away where he had actually lived, the NYPD stated.

The cause of the shooting was not right away clear, the New York Post reported. There were no arrests.

Cops were examining another Crown Heights murder that happened Friday afternoon. The victim in that case was a 39- year-old guy whose name was not right away launched, according to the Post.

Shootings in New York City are up more than 68 percent in the 5 districts up until now this year compared to the very same period in 2019, WPIX-TV reported Saturday.