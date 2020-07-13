New York City reports its first day since March without single death from coronavirus

New York City, as soon as the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus infections reached its first day in practically 4 months without a single coronavirus death, in line with preliminary numbers launched on Sunday.

New York City well being division information launched on Sunday confirmed there have been no deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

It’s the first time since March 13th that no deaths from the virus had been reported.

New York diners eat al fresco as a consequence of COVID-19 considerations within the West Village in New York. Saturday noticed no deaths in anyway from coronavirus. The first since March 13

Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced Saturday that New York has reached its lowest stage of hospitalizations and its lowest three-day common death toll since mid-March

Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers to proceed with social distancing

There had been additionally no confirmed circumstances from the illness on Friday as nicely.

The very first individual to die from the virus in New York City handed away on March 11th. Daily deaths peaked at 799 in April.

Since that point, 18,670 individuals have died from the sickness together with 4,613 possible COVID-19 deaths which have been reported in line with the New York Post.

Alongside deaths, the whole variety of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus fell to the bottom level in practically 4 months, state officers stated Saturday.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo is predicting a brand new enhance in circumstances amid outbreaks in different states.

Stephane Labossiere, proper, with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, handed out masks and printed details about free COVID-19 testing in Brooklyn over the weekend

In March, because the virus started to take maintain, sufferers could possibly be seen carrying private protecting tools whereas sustaining social distancing as they wait in line for a COVID-19 assessments at Elmhurst Hospital Center, in New York

‘The solely query is how far up our price goes,’ Cuomo stated in an interview with WAMC radio on Friday. ‘You cannot have all of it throughout the nation and never come again.’

The governor acknowledged the restrictions in implementing quarantine guidelines for vacationers returning from states with rising charges of transmission. The journey advisory at present applies to individuals coming into New York from 19 states, together with California, Texas and Florida.

‘How do you catch anyone driving in, proper? I imply, it’s extremely very tough, it is making an attempt to catch water in a display screen,’ Cuomo stated. ‘And there is a sure inevitability to it. It was in China, bought on a aircraft, went to Europe, individuals in Europe bought on a aircraft, got here right here. Then it went down south, down west and it will come again.’

‘We’re doing every part we are able to,’ he stated, ‘however I can really feel it coming.’

New York State on Saturday reported 799 COVID-19 hospitalizations — the bottom quantity since March 18.

‘I urge residents to remain New York robust and never surrender the bottom we have labored so arduous to achieve collectively, notably within the face of rising circumstances all through the nation and compliance points right here at dwelling,’ Cuomo stated in a press release.

Deaths in a number of different states had been rising, in the meantime, together with Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The top of coronavirus deaths got here in April when 799 New Yorkers died in a single day

As coronavirus rages uncontrolled in different elements of the U.S., New York is providing an instance after taming the nation’s deadliest outbreak this spring – but in addition making an attempt to arrange in case one other surge comes

The virus has killed greater than 130,000 individuals within the U.S. and greater than a half-million worldwide, in line with Johns Hopkins University, although the true numbers are believed to be increased.

New York state has recorded practically 25,000 deaths, in line with an official state tally that does not embrace individuals who possible died of the illness

A extensively cited University of Washington mannequin does not venture spikes — not less than by way of its November 1st timeframe — in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, whose Democratic governors have coordinated on traveler quarantines and, earlier, some shutdown insurance policies. But that does not imply the densely populated tri-state space is within the clear.

‘We anticipate the virus to return in all of these states,’ stated Dr. Christopher Murray, head of the college’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. ‘The query is one in every of timing.’

On Friday, coronavirus hospitalizations in New York dipped beneath 800 for the first time since March 18, in a exceptional flip round for the state that was on the heart of the outbreak

New York has taken reopening comparatively slowly — and braked, suspending the resumption of indoor restaurant service in New York City, after circumstances started surging elsewhere.

Thousands of contact tracers have been employed to attempt to maintain the virus in verify. And mask-wearing has been widespread within the nation’s largest metropolis since a metropolis suggestion and subsequent state requirement in April, whereas another states have solely just lately began telling residents to don masks in public.

Still, with extra New Yorkers getting out and about and using mass transit, and police taking a hands-off method to implementing masks and distancing guidelines after a number of violent clashes caught on video, consultants fear it’s inevitable case numbers will spike.