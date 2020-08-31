New York City reaches $9.5 million settlement in death of transgender woman who couldn’t pay $500 bail

The transgender woman was jailed in April 2019 and sent out to the prison complex since she might not pay for $500 bail, her household formerly informed CNN. She was discovered unresponsive in her cell on June 7, 2019, and later on noticable dead.

Civil rights groups state Polanco’s death represents a web of elements that can trap individuals of color in the justice system– particularly transgender ladies of color– with ravaging results.

Her death likewise restored discussion about the hazards of money bail and pretrial detention , raising concerns about whether New York’s current bail reform laws might have conserved her.

The settlement was initially reported by the city. The household legal representative, David Shanies, verified it to CNN onMonday

“The family feels that this is a fair and appropriate settlement under the circumstances,” Shanies stated. “Obviously, they want nothing more than to have their daughter and sister back.” City calls her death ‘an outright catastrophe’ Polanco was jailed on misdemeanor charges of attack and harassment, court records reveal. She was collared since she missed out on court dates as part of an option to imprisonment program originating from prostitution charges, court records show. “The death of Ms. Polanco was an absolute tragedy and our thoughts remain with her family and loved ones,” the City Law Department stated in a declarationMonday “The city will continue to do whatever it can to make reforms towards a correction system that is basically much safer, …

