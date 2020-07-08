New York City public schools to open on ‘blended, split-schedule’ model, with part-time remote learning, part-time classroom

De Blasio rolled out a “blended learning” plan for New York City Public Schools this fall, noting that at some points in the week, students will physically take the classroom, and at some points, they will be learning remotely.

“For the vast majority of kids and schools, you’ll be going to the classroom either two days a week or three days a week, depending on the week,” de Blasio explained. “A typical week will be two or three days in the classroom, in school, the other days will be remote learning.”

De Blasio added that “parents can choose remote learning exclusively,” and that there will be points in the year where those families would be eligible to reevaluate and choose to resume in-person learning.

“This blended, split-schedule model is what we can do under current conditions,” de Blasio said, while touting New York City public school teachers for his or her ability to “adapt intensely.”

“It has to be the greatest school year in New York City history,” de Blasio said, while noting that remote learning is helpful for students who is able to “learn at their own pace.”

“There is a lot we can do with online learning that we couldn’t do before,” he said. “We have to look at this as a challenge, but one we can find good and possibility in.”

He added: “New York City students will be learning five days a week, whether in person or at home.”

The de Blasio administration also said they would send “schedules” to families in August in order that parents “will know which days the students are expected in person.”