New York City mayor’s daughter arrested alongside protesters for ‘unlawful assembly,’ sources say

Chiara de Blasio was arrested for illegal meeting and was later launched, police sources mentioned.

CNN has reached out to Mayor de Blasio’s workplace for remark.

Mayor de Blasio has been very vocal this weekend concerning the protests, saying Saturday on Twitter that “structural racism haunts the lives of people of color.”

“What we’re seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustices,” de Blasio tweeted. “I see my own privilege and can only understand so much. I know enough to say that for the Black community every day is pervaded by racism. We will do better.”