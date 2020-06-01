New York City mayor’s daughter arrested alongside protesters for ‘unlawful assembly,’ sources say

Chiara de Blasio was arrested for illegal meeting and was later launched, police sources mentioned.
CNN has reached out to Mayor de Blasio’s workplace for remark.
Her arrest comes as 1000’s of persons are taking to the streets throughout the nation in each peaceable protests and violent demonstrations towards regulation enforcement over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protesters have been clashing with police in main cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.
In New York, peaceable demonstrations had been seen in the course of the day, with protesters filming officers kneeling with them on Sunday. But when the solar went down, that is when burning automobiles and throwing objects at police took over.
Mayor de Blasio has been very vocal this weekend concerning the protests, saying Saturday on Twitter that “structural racism haunts the lives of people of color.”
“What we’re seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustices,” de Blasio tweeted. “I see my own privilege and can only understand so much. I know enough to say that for the Black community every day is pervaded by racism. We will do better.”
The mayor on Sunday walked around different parts of the city with city council members talking to citizens concerning the protests and how one can tackle them.