New York City is moving ‘full steam head’ with reopening of schools in September

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday morning that New York City is moving ‘full steam ahead’ with plans to reopen public schools in September with social distancing instructions in place.

‘Each school may have a number, that is the most number which can be in that school with social distancing. Using every conceivable space in that school, we will convert exactly what can be became a class room to accommodate social distancing,’ the mayor said all through his daily briefing at City Hall.

‘For schools that cannot accommodate all their children in the building previously, by definition, some kind of staggered schedule. That piece will be determined with the schools.’

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday morning that New York City is moving ‘full steam ahead’ with plans to reopen public schools on September 10

Students will be necessary to wear face coverings and stay six feet apart, and schools will have hand-washing stations and deep-cleaning protocols in place

A staggered schedule could entail having students split up into groups, with some attending classes in person, although some learning remotely from home, or having alternate school days, or half-day shifts.

De Blasio promised that the ‘final configuration’ concerning staggered schedules will undoubtedly be announced ‘well in advance’ to allow parents ample time and energy to plan appropriately.

New York City has the largest school system in the country, with a lot more than 1.1million students enrolled in 1,866 schools.

As coronavirus cases and deaths were climbing in New York City in mid-March, De Blasio shuttered the schools and switched the district to remote learning, which has proven equally challenging for educators, students and parents.

The mayor acknowledged the hurdles facing public schools since the city, along with the others of the country and the planet, continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Blasio closed city schools in mid-March as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths was on the rise in New York City

Schoolteachers Aurora Chen (L) and Melissa Wong (C) give a gift from the graduating committee to students who just graduated at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on June 29

‘We know the sheer logistical challenges with schools that were overcrowded before the coronavirus and now need certainly to practice social distancing,’ he said.

The mayor said that a recent Department of Education survey has unearthed that 75 percent of families supported sending their kids back to school in September.

When schools reopen on September 10, students, teachers and staff will undoubtedly be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, which will entail staying at least 6 feet apart, even though the mayor didn’t say how that will undoubtedly be enforced.

In addition, hand-washing stations will be set up and school facilities will be deep-cleaned daily to curb the spread of COVID-19.