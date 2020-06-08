New York City enters phase one of coronavrius lockdown reopening

New York City – the epicenter of the united states pandemic – prepares to reopen today as non-essential businesses like retail stores opening their doors for curbside pickup, construction industry workers back face to face and the subway is expected to operate at near-normal levels.

But it’s still a country mile off from a go back to normal, with restaurants and bars still closed to diners as well as other non-essential services, like hairdressers and barbers to remain shuttered until at the least July.

An easing of lockdown measures after nearly 17,000 deaths in the City and 22,000 across New York state will come as welcome relief to residents as they attempt to return to normality.

At least 885,000 jobs were lost during the outbreak, the New York Times said, but only between 200,000 to 400,000 workers are expected to be straight back on the job today as the city becomes the ultimate region in the state to reopen.

Bloomingdale’s shoppers is likewise able to purchase items through curbside pickup beginning on Monday

The Macy’s flagship store in New York’s Herald Square, which was also hit by looters late on Monday, will offer curbside pickup service to clients beginning on Monday

Gov Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on 6 June that: ‘When you return to work, it doesn’t mean we are returning to the way in which we were. It’s about going forward to locate a new normal with new behavior and new patterns in the workplace.’

Construction, manufacturing, wholesalers, and other ‘nonessential’ industries will start trading from today.

Retail shops can reopen for delivery and grab service, though customers aren’t allowed to go inside yet.

But it will not be business as usual for many retail stores – business will undoubtedly be limited to curbside or in-store pickup to be able to limit transaction times along with interaction between shoppers and employees.

But some popular manufacturers will not be opening their stores at all on Monday.

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman locations in the Big Apple will remain closed on Monday – this despite the fact that hundreds of their stores across North America, Europe, and Asia have reopened in recent weeks.

All three brands are properties of their parent company, Tapestry Inc.

A Coach store on Fifth Avenue which was looted on Monday night is boarded up as seen on Tuesday. Coach will even not be opening its doors on Monday

Sephora will even remain closed as of Monday, in line with the New York Post.

According to Bloomberg News, around half of Tapestry’s retail locations in the United States and Canada are open for curbside service.

But the company will be more cautious when it comes to its New York operations, considering that the city was hit hardest by COVID-19.

Ulta Beauty Inc, the popular cosmetics brand, even offers no plans to resume business in New York City come Monday.

Of the business’s 51 locations in New York State, just seven will undoubtedly be open for curbside pickup on Monday, but none of those will be in New York City.

Retailers are taking it very slow because so many of their staff do not feel safe enough to return to work given the likelihood of additional COVID-19 outbreaks.

‘Phase 1 will simply have an impact on retail and retail employment,’ Stuart Applebaum, president of the 60,000-member Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, told the New York Post.

‘Most retail workers will remain unemployed.’

Sephora, the most popular beauty products seller, will also remain closed as of Monday. A Sephora store is observed above on Thursday on New York’s Fifth Avenue

A boarded-up Stuart Weitzman location is observed on Madison Avenue in New York City on Tuesday. The store will continue to be closed all through phase one of the city’s reopening on Monday

Applebaum said workers are ‘frightened’ to return to work, which for many requires them to take mass transit.

The Bloomingdale’s location on East 60th Street will offer you curbside pickup services, as will the Macy’s in Herald Square.

The Macy’s flagship store was looted on Monday soon after 11pm, when dozens of people broke their way through the boarded-up entrance and ran into the store.

‘It’s a big day for New York City,’ New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday, adding that it had ‘met all the [health] metrics needed seriously to reopen’.

What will change in Phase One of New York City’s reopening? Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain companies are allowed to resume operations. Retails can operate curbside or in-store pick ups as well as drop offs. These include clothing and shoe stores, florists, sporting shops, and electronics and appliance stores. Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting businesses also can resume. Drive-in move theaters and socially distant sports like tennis also can resume. Officials will evaluate the outcome of the reopening on June 22 before deciding if New York City can move onto Phase Two of its reopening plan.

One such metric is the number of new infections which dropped to 781 cases, or around 1 per cent of those tested on Saturday.

That is the lowest rate recorded since March 16, the New York Post recorded.

Other metrics needed before reopening was granted include at least 30 contract tracer for every 100,00 residents and the capability to perform 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents.

Thirty per cent of hospital beds and ICU beds should be available and wards should have a 90-day stockpile of PPE.

Officials said the city’s subways should really be operating at around 95 per cent of their pre-pandemic service by Monday to greatly help facilitate New Yorkers’ come back to work, officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio estimated that up to 400,000 people would be time for work today under Phase One of the reopening scheme.

On Sunday he emphasized that Monday’s reopening was ‘a moment that every New Yorker should celebrated’, ABC News reported.

It is mandatory for masks to be warn in a bid to reduce the possibility of catching the virus, and the MTA has said it will test ‘real time’ air filtration on trains.

A source told the NY Post: ‘It complements the disinfecting and cleaning that’s happening multiple times each day in every car, and the necessity that every one wears a mask’.

Workers will even distribute masks at kiosks as well as other locations to help keep New Yorkers safe

Normal, pre-pandemic service levels will resume by Tuesday, Interim Transit President Sara Feinberg told 1010 WINS.

Last week the MTA needed a wave of volunteers to help offer the masks as well as hand sanitizer.

The country’s total daily death toll has already reached 110,514

A deserted 42nd Street is pictured in midtown New York on April 19 amid the coronavirus epidemic

A letter sent to to the mayor and city leaders said: ‘The the greater part of our workforce will of course be operating and maintaining the system it self.

‘The MTA has requested the town provide 3,000 volunteers to support this customer facing effort.’

The city’s reopening today comes after thousands of people marched through streets to protest racism and police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted New York City’s 8pm curfew yesterday, each day early, ahead of today’s reopening. The curfew was put into effect to stop George Floyd protesters from looting and destroying businesses

De Blasio announced an early end to the 8pm curfew that was set to remain at the least through early Monday, with officials likely to lift it at the same time the town was to start reopening after shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

He said he was ‘cautious’ about moving to Phase Two , which would allow a surge of workers to return to offices, restaurants and bars to offer outdoor seated services and retail shops to permit people available.

Hair salons is likewise allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity in this stage.

While state guideline say Phase Two could be implemented in two weeks’ time on 22 June under state directions, Blasio told New Yorkers to ‘think about the beginning of July as the target’.

He said New York City has was ‘not like other regions’ of their state and said the reopening process might be either slowed up or increased depending on its success.

Bill de Blasio announces plan to expand outdoor dining in New York and says more streets will undoubtedly be open to pedestrians in July after that he DELAYS phase 2 reopening

De Blasio announced Thursday that restaurants in New York City could begin reopening from early July with a focus on outdoor seating.

The mayor announced in the future than expected for phase two of reopening from coronavirus shutdown, pushing it back to the following month.

The city was originally considered to begin phase two of reopening on June 22, two weeks after it starts in phase one this Monday.

When phase two does begin, however, de Blasio said that new ways for restaurants to enforce social distancing while still opening up for business and bringing straight back employees were being explored.

It means that the town could allow restaurants to co-opt streets and space currently reserved for parking.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that New York City restaurants could begin reopening from early July if the city enters into phase two. It begins phase one of reopening on Monday

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Open Restaurants on Thursday which will explore ways for social distancing to be maintained in phase two of reopening that could start in July

An Open Restaurant program works alongside Open Streets to spot commercial strips with a higher number of restaurants that might be closed off to traffic to allow more seating outside.

The program would also ensure it is easier for restaurants to create side walk seating, and curbside restaurant seating, permitting businesses to open and hopefully rebound while maintaining social distancing.

‘We’ll do what must be done to help this key part of life in New York City, this key part of the economy, the wellspring, livelihood of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to keep coming back,’ de Blasio said.

‘To come back strong starting in phase two in July.

‘This will be another crucial step but again safety and health first,’ that he added.

The scheme allows for more sidewalk and curbside seating for restaurants

In phase two, we will be in a position to move on to numerous other types of businesses so that as we heard from their state, that can likewise incorporate reopening lots of our restaurants with a give attention to outdoors and that is the way you want to go.

‘We have a new initiative, Open Restaurants, that will concentrate on what it takes to create outdoor seating work. We will provide an agenda to help restaurants set up that outdoor seating to help them bring their staff back.

‘We will give you a massive expansion of curb side seating, a massive expansion of open streets.’

The mayor warned, however, that the reopening continues to count on safety concerns involved in this.

‘Everything we’re doing, it’s to make sure that it’s done safely,’ he said.

‘To ensure that this disease will not spread, that individuals beat it back so that as our make sure tract program comes into high gear this week, that individuals fight back.

‘At once that we help businesses remain secure and safe, restore people’s livelihood, bring back what people love about this place, we fight this illness back each day.’

De Blasio also announced further promising signs in the drop of hospitalizations and rates of positive testing in the town.

The threshold for hospitalizations daily in order to keep on reopening lies at under 200 each day and there have been just 48 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

ICU patients are also below the threshold. There are actually 354 patients in ICU in the town.

The rate of those testing positive for coronavirus in New York City has dropped to three per cent, well below the 15 percent threshold.

This is the lowest rate of positive tests seen in the town since the start of the pandemic, de Blasio added.

ICU space, hospitalizations and positive test rates were three of the primary factors holding back the city’s reopening.

As of Saturday there were 203,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City.

There were also significantly more than 17,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and a further 4,702 deaths that are thought probable to possess been for this disease.

The news of NYC’s latest time period for phase two came after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that restaurants in the seven regions of their state that have already entered phase two of reopening can reopen for outdoor dining from Thursday.

Restaurants that reopen must follow social distancing guidelines, including placing outdoor tables six feet apart, all staff must wear face masks, and clients must also wear face masks when not seated.

‘We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and after this we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two,’ said Cuomo.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus dropped to 48 in New York City on Wednesday

The rate of those testing positive for coronavirus in New York City has now dropped to three per cent, well below the 15 percent threshold needed. This could be the lowest rate of positive tests noticed in the city considering that the start of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday

The latest easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions applies to the seven regions that have entered the second phase of the four-step reopening plan, which include the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York.

The areas that may have to wait longer for outdoor dining include Long Island and the mid-Hudson Valley, which entered the very first phase of reopening a week ago, and New York City.

As the virus epicenter of the entire world not long ago, New York City trails behind the other regions in the states in the reopening phases.

Restaurants and bars were some of the first organizations shuttered in the state straight back on March 16 to greatly help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Many stayed open for takeout and delivery service but it has not been enough to limit the widespread job losses throughout the industry.

Nationwide, the restaurant and bar industry has been hardest hit by the pandemic, with stark data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and collated by the National Restaurant Association revealing a staggering six million US restaurant workers have lost their jobs during the pandemic.