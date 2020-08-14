New York City deaths during the coronavirus surge recall the peak of the 1918 flu pandemic

The relative boost in deaths during the early duration of the Covid-19 pandemic was in fact considerably higher than during the peak of the 1918 pandemic, according to the research study released Thursday in JAMA Network Open.

“The big takeaway is that when we compare what happened, we find that the magnitude of change in deaths — like how big a shock to the system this is — these pandemics are very similar,” stated research study co-author Dr. Jeremy Faust , an emergency situation doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is a trainer at Harvard MedicalSchool “In fact, if you think about it, Covid-19’s a bigger shock to our health care system today because we have usually just a lower death rate than we did in 1918. So Covid-19 is a bigger change from norms for us than the 1918 flu was.”

Faust stated by comparing the initially 2 months of the pandemic in New York to the worst 2 months of the pandemic in New York 100 years back, the Covid-19 duration had more than 70% as lots of deaths per capita.

“Who knows what would be the case if we didn’t have modern ICUs and we couldn’t treat secondary infections with antibiotics or put people on ventilators or had oxygen,” Faust stated. “If you compare these viruses side by side, without all the medical bells and whistles we have today, I’d say Covid-19 is worse.”

“We’ll never ever understand that for sure, due to the fact that luckily now we have the capability to conserve more lives, however even with all our innovation and medical development, the death rate being 70% as bad as it was at …

