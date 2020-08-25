New York City can set up outdoor classrooms, says mayor – Armenian News

New York City shools can launch outdoor finding out next term as the Department of Education faces resuming classrooms throughout the unique coronavirus pandemic, Ny1.com reports, pointing out Mayor Bill deBlasio

“We know outdoors is one of the things that works,” de Blasio stated. “It’s gonna open a lot of opportunities.”

School principals have up until Friday to establish and send outdoor finding out strategies, which should determine practical streets, parks and play grounds which can be utilized as classrooms while securing trainees’ and personnel’s security, the mayor stated.

DOE authorities stated the Friday due date is tentative. Principals will have the ability to send out upgraded propositions on a rolling basis as the academic year gets underway.

Lawmakers and instructors companies slammed de Blasio for launching his outdoor strategy simply 17 days prior to trainees are set up to go back to school.

Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, slammed the late rollout of outdoor knowing.

“Though the idea of outdoor learning has real merit,” Cannizzaro stated. “The city’s plan will not be implemented nearly as well as it could have if the Mayor had simply given principals the time and support they need.”