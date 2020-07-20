New York City braces for scorching 100F temperatures as dangerous heat wave hits the East Coast

Another day of scorching summer heat is set to hit 70 million Americans along the East Coast on Monday, with more than 48 percent of the US tipped to experience temperatures in excess of 90 degrees within 24 hours.

The blistering summer sunshine comes as part of a heat dome encapsulating much of the country which has had a particular effect on the Northeast over the last 48 hours.

New York City bared the brunt of the heat across the weekend, and heat advisories implemented Sunday have since been extended through Monday evening as the dangerous surge is set to continue.

During his daily press conference this morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the mercury could top 100F in the Big Apple later today.

Heat index values – which factor in humidity – are likely to as register as high as 103 degrees throughout Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather service.

The city has opened 145 air-conditioned cooling centers across the five boroughs during high heat advisories with a number of safety and social distancing measures in place.

Though Monday will prove to be the hottest day, the heat is expected to continue throughout the week, with thunderstorms Wednesday night expected to bring up to a quarter of an inch of rain and a brief, localized cool-down.

The city says it isn’t anticipating a widespread shattering of all-time heat records, however record highs will at least be neared or matched at LaGaurdia, JFK and Bridgeport airports.

Elsewhere across the East Coast, a number of other states are also bracing themselves for triple-digit heat indexes as the hazardous conditions are set to span from Maine to Florida.

The coast’s other big cities, including the Acela corridor from Washington to Boston, will suffer their hottest day of the summer so far, with excessive heat warnings in place across the region.

The scintillating forecast comes hot on the heels of a weekend that featured temperatures flirting with, or climbing into triple digit figures.

Baltimore reached 100 degrees on Sunday, with Washington DC managing 99 degrees, and New York City soaring up to 94.

With a registered high of 95 degrees, Boston experienced its hottest day of the year so far Sunday, with that record set to be eclipsed Monday by temperatures of 97.

Philadelphia could reach 98 degrees for the fourth time in five years Monday.

Similarly, in DC, temperatures are forecast to hit 99 degrees on Monday, having already reached 90 degrees by 9am.

In fact the heat is so intense in DC that the city’s government closed all COVID-19 testing locations on Monday.

‘Periods of high heat and humidity can cause medical problems such as heat exhaustion and stroke,’ the D.C. government warned in a release.

The city’s morning low of 83 degrees would tie for the city’s second warmest night on record if it holds until midnight.

Meanwhile, in Richmond, temperatures are predicted to rise as high as 101 degrees, tying with the all-time record that it registered on Sunday.

More records are possible today with 15 states from South Carolina to Maine under Heat Advisory and Warnings. The warnings affect more than 70 million Americans.

Record highs will also be possible in Hartford, Connecticut, which is forecasted to be 97, just three degrees away from its 100 degree benchmark.

Factoring in humidity, some parts of southern and central New Jersey will feel like its near 114 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Monday also features a significant chance of a few isolated thunderstorms in DC and Philadelphia but the storms will only bring a brief, localized cool-down.

The sweltering temperatures across the next 24 hours could prove dangerous for vulnerable populations, such as the elderly or those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Residents of urban areas who lack sufficient air conditioning are at significant risk of developing deadly heat illness as elevated overnight lows have not fallen enough to provide the body with relief.

Much like in New York, authorities in dozens of other areas have had to alter how cooling shelters operate to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The surging temperatures across the East Coast have been caused by a pair of high pressure systems known as heat domes, which effectively form protective bubbles over large areas, preventing precipitation from moving in.

The bigger a heat dome grows, the hotter and longer-lasting a heatwave becomes – and experts predict the current dome could last through to the beginning of August.

Another significant heat dome is entering the Pacific Northwest, with the potential to expand into the midsection of the country during the coming days.

Medford, Oregon, is forecast to hit 103 degrees on Monday, with Portland set to climb into the lower 90s.

Boise, Idaho, is also tipped to top 95 degrees, a few degrees above average. Salt Lake City, meanwhile, is expected to hit 98.