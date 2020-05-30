New York City bans the words ‘alien’ and ‘illegal’ when referring to immigrants – Armenian News

New York City has change into the first main U.S. metropolis to outlaw the use of phrases corresponding to “alien” and “illegal” when referring to immigrants in native authorized documentation.

The phrases will now get replaced with “noncitizen”, the Daily Mail studies.

NYC City Council handed the invoice on Thursday that can do away with the phrases “alien”, “illegal immigrant” and “illegal migrant” from native legal guidelines, guidelines, orders, metropolis paperwork and different supplies.

Those who supported the laws mentioned the phrases had been used to “dehumanize” folks and praised the choice to take away them at a time when they declare the White House is partaking in “racist rhetoric”.

The invoice was handed by 46 of the 50 metropolis council members current.