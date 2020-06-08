New York cautiously starts to reopen for business after coronavirus lockdown | New York

After three bleak months, New York, the corner of the usa hit hardest by the coronavirus, gradually began reopening on Monday in the thing that was seen as a landmark moment in the crisis and a test of the city’s discipline.

With the virus in balance, at least for now, many stores previously deemed non-essential were cleared to reopen – for delivery and pickup, though not browsing inside. Construction, manufacturing and wholesalers also received the go-ahead to resume.

“This is a triumph for all New Yorkers that we’ve gotten to this point,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. More than 400,000 workers were expected to get back to work with Monday. Before the pandemic, New York City had the highest employment on record, with 4.5 million people working in the town each day.

However, De Blasio also warned against complacency, and the danger of a fresh outbreak: “We got this far by doing it the right way, by doing the social distancing, the face coverings. We’ve got to keep doing it at those work sites and everywhere if we expect to keep moving forward.”

New York City became the focal point of the US coronavirus outbreak this spring. More than 21,000 people citywide died of confirmed or probable Covid-19. New York City’s death toll accounts for roughly one in five of the 110,000 coronavirus deaths across the US.

At its peak, the scourge killed more than 500 people per day in New York City in early to mid-April, overwhelming healthcare facilities, funeral homes and whole communities.

By the very first week of June, daily deaths had dropped in to the single digits, and the amount of people testing positive for the virus was down to 200-300 per day. In early April, significantly more than 6,000 people per day were testing positive.

In the last week, waves of protest contrary to the killing of George Floyd have washed across the city, and countless amounts have gathered to demand police accountability. Floyd was killed by police throughout an arrest in Minneapolis, after an officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Many public health experts worry the protests pit public health issues against one another. In all cases, communities of color and especially black Americans are most likely to be adversely and disproportionately affected if still another Covid-19 outbreak occurs.

“It’s going to be a big test,” said Dr Bruce Polsky, a city resident who’s chairman of medicine at NYU Winthrop hospital in suburban Mineola, New York. Months of social distancing, staying home, mask-wearing, hand-washing, shock and fear have made New Yorkers better prepared to keep the coronavirus under control, health experts said.

A road sign on the Robert F Kennedy Bridge states ‘NYC Phase 1 Reopening Today Anticipate Traffic’ on Monday. Photograph: Andrew H Walker/Rex/Shutterstock

However, some healthcare workers remain worried. Dr Ian Lipkin, a Columbia University epidemiologist who had Covid-19 himself in March, can be involved the virus may possibly spread throughout protests following Floyd’s 25 May death. And the virus’s toll in lives, despair and exhaustion weighs on him: “It’s very difficult to see how we recover,” that he said.

A veteran Brooklyn nurse, Arlene Merteens, told the local news outlet Gothamist, “I know we have to go on. But I’m so afraid of it, if we really do have a second wave, what’s going to happen.”

As a little proportion of New Yorkers return to work, questions and challenges remain about how exactly they will maintain social distancing measures on usually crowded subway trains and streets, and if the city’s character as an elbow-to-elbow city will return.

“All eyes will be on New York City over the next couple months,” said urban policy expert Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the Center for an Urban Future.

Some New Yorkers have drawn strength from crises past. New York City rebounded from a financial meltdown in the 1970s, a crime peak in the 1990s and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“You can’t keep us down,” said Carlo Scissura, president of the New York Building Congress, a construction industry group. “We may go down a little bit, but we go right back up.”

Edwin Arce, a Manhattan chef, said he thinks New Yorkers are up to the task. “As a city, we are ready to be back, start going out, living life with the new reality, though, of masks and 6ft [2-meter] separation,” said Arce.

The city has already reawakened somewhat as warm weather drew people outdoors, more restaurants offered carryout service, so that as thousands of people marched in protest on the Floyd case.

Subway ridership is ticking back up after plunging from 5.4m rides per weekday in February to under 450,000 in April, the city’s transit agency says. Subway schedules are returning to normal, though riders might find signs showing how far apart to stand on platforms, how to wear masks, and the 1-5am shutdowns that began in May will keep on so trains can be cleaned.

Sam Solomon, an indigenous New Yorker, wonders how “normal” the newest normal will undoubtedly be. “I don’t know if it’s ever going to be like it was,” said Solomon, who has a health-related job. “After months of relative isolation, it’s going to be an adjustment being around so many people.”