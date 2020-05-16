New York barber working illicitly tests positive for Covid-19

Ulster County well being officers are looking out for anybody who might have had their haircut on the barbershop during the last three weeks, a press release from the county says. Kingston is positioned roughly 90 miles north of New York City.

“We are taking extraordinary measures to try and minimize the spread of this dangerous disease and learning that a barbershop has been operating illicitly for weeks with a COVID-19 positive employee is extraordinarily disheartening,” mentioned Dr. Carol Smith, the well being commissioner for Ulster County, in a statement

County well being officers are recommending anybody who acquired a haircut on the store on Broadway throughout the previous three weeks to get examined for the coronavirus.

“This kind of direct contact has the potential to dramatically spread this virus throughout our community and beyond,” Smith mentioned.

There are presently 1,563 confirmed circumstances of Covid-19 in Ulster County and 64 fatalities, according to the county . People who got here in touch with the Kingston barbershop ought to contact the Ulster County Department of Health and Mental Health According to directives from state Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all barbershops, magnificence salons, nail salons or different private hygiene providers needed to stay closed. Speaking about this specific case on Thursday, Cuomo mentioned hairstyling is by definition an up-close and private occupation and so it will be a part of section two of reopening. NYC contact tracing efforts Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says lots of of individuals have been skilled to start contact tracing and can begin work within the coming days. New York City could have 1,000 contact tracers by the top of the month, and by the start of June they plan to rise up to 2,500 skilled people, based on de Blasio. It would then construct as wanted to probably go as much as as many as 10,000 tracers. The effort is being led by NYC Health and Hospitals. The contact tracers will examine circumstances, hint and monitor contacts, and handle all case information and inquiries. This would permit the town to instantly isolate and care for those that take a look at positive for the virus, after which quickly monitor, assess, and quarantine anybody they got here into contact with who they might have contaminated, based on a NYC Health and Hospitals press launch. The effort is “bigger, more complex and a much greater operational challenge than anything we’ve seen in the history of contact tracing in this city,” the mayor mentioned. The Department of Health and their experience are being introduced in for “maximum impact,” he added.

Source link