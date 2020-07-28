New York authorities are investigating possible violations of social distancing rules at a Hamptons drive-in concert

.

All non-essential events of more than 50 individuals are presently prohibited in the state, with a maximum fine of $1,000 for breaching social distancing procedure.

State Health Commissioner ‘considerably disrupted’

In the letter to the town’s manager, Zucker stated he was “greatly disturbed” by the reports of “thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance.”

“I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat,” Zucker composed.

Zucker required in the letter that Schneiderman react within 24 hours regarding whether the town released a license for the concert, under what conditions a license was released, and why the concert was enabled to continue “when it became clear violations were rampant.”

Supervisor Schneiderman’s band was likewise set up to play a set prior to the primary act throughout the concert, according to the occasion page.

CNN has actually connected to Schneiderman and regional authorities for remark.

Schneiderman blamed organizers for not following authorized prepare for the occasion throughout interviews with regional papers.

“They opened up a VIP pit area and that was where most of the problems were,” he informed The Independent of East End.

“As proposed to us, it met the guidelines,” he informed The East Hampton Star “However, the organizers didn’t strictly adhere to it.”

Concert manufacturers state they had steps to avoid infection spread

In a declaration released Monday, the concert’s manufacturers, In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise stated they “made best efforts to ensure New York’s social distancing guidelines were properly maintained throughout the event” and “collaborated with all state and local health officials to keep everyone safe.”

All visitors were advised to self-monitor their everyday temperature level for 2 weeks prior to the occasion, the manufacturers stated. At the concert, people in every cars and truck had their temperature levels inspected and were provided complementary face masks prior to driving to their designated 20′ x 20′ area. Guests were advised that they need to just leave their created areas to utilize the toilet centers, according to their declaration.

In addition to those steps, the occasion’s manufacturers likewise stated that there were guard patrolling the location to “encourage mask wearing and promote social distancing guidelines.”

The occasion page marketed that no concessions would be offered, however some pre-purchased plans would be awaiting some visitors in their designated location and food brought from house was allowed.

The “Safe & Sound” concert charity event benefited a couple of charities consisting of No Kid Hungry.

“We were grateful to be a beneficiary of this event. We believe in following the advice of local public health officials to best combat this pandemic and advise our supporters to do the same,” No Kid Hungry structure representative Laura Washburn informed CNN in a declaration.