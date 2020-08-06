New York attorney-general seeks to dissolve the NRA

The New York attorney-general has actually taken legal action against to dissolve the National Rifle Association, implicating its effective leader, Wayne LaPierre, and a coterie of magnates of siphoning off countless dollars from the powerful United States weapon lobbying group.

Letitia James, the attorney-general, called the NRA “a breeding ground for greed, abuse and blatant illegality” and stated it had “gone unchecked for decades while top executives funnelled millions into their own pockets.”

Her suit seeks to dissolve the NRA, which has charitable legal status, in addition to to get rid of Mr LaPierre and other executives and need them to pay countless dollars in restitution.

