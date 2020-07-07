New York attorney general orders group purporting to be affiliated with Black Lives Matter movement to stop collecting donations

Ray Barnes, the president and CEO of the inspiration, told CNN on Monday night he has never solicited donations in New York.
“I have never been to New York in the matter of the Black Lives Matter Foundation. We have never solicited any funds from New York. Now, donations have come through charitable organizations. They may have sent us funds that the donor may have been from New York, but it is not because we solicited from New York,” Barnes said.
“The funds come to us and they may be from people from New York. I don’t know. But we have never solicited any funds from New York,” Barnes continued.
In her order, James cited the organization’s failure to register and file the appropriate financial documents because the reasons for her action.
“Every organization that seeks to solicit donations from New Yorkers must follow state laws,” James said in a news release.
“We will also fight for transparency so that donors’ goodwill isn’t preyed upon by opportunists. The Black Lives Matter Foundation failed to register or file any financial documents with the state, and therefore has failed to provide New Yorkers with information on how their donations will be used. That’s why we are taking action by demanding that the foundation stop soliciting contributions from New Yorkers. I encourage all donors to practice due diligence when giving to charities.”