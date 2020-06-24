New York and Berlin Marathons cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 New York and Berlin Marathons have been cancelled due to coronavirus, placing the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon in additional doubt.

Berlin was due to happen on 27 September, whereas New York was set for 1 November.

And with London rearranged for 4 October, New York’s choice could maintain additional weight, regardless of race director Hugh Brasher holding out hope final week and saying no additional updates would arrive earlier than 28 July.

An announcement from the TCS New York City Marathon mentioned: “The 2020 TCS New York City Marathon, set to happen on November 1, has been canceled.





“New York Road Runners (NYRR), the event organizer, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York, have made the decision to cancel the world’s largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event.”

While the Berlin Marathon claimed they’d tried extraordinarily exhausting, however the circumstances had made it inconceivable for the race to happen.

An announcement learn: “Patience is a a lot sought-after ability lately. Every day we now have to come to phrases with new conditions, calls for and selections. In the top, all this occurs for the advantage of our well being.

“Our staff has additionally had to observe endurance and always checked new prospects for the BMW Berlin Marathon beneath the given situations. In addition, there have been numerous discussions a couple of self-developed refined hygiene idea. These processes have required quite a lot of time in addition to your endurance. Thank you in your understanding, regardless of in case you are a runner, skater, wheelchair or handbike athlete.

“As exhausting as we now have tried, it’s at the moment not doable to organise the BMW Berlin Marathon with its ordinary Berlin allure. Fun, pleasure, well being and success are attributes that characterise the BMW Berlin Marathon, however we aren’t in a position to assure all of this for the time being. Your well being, in addition to all of our well being, is our first precedence.

“Therefore, taking into account the Containment Measures Ordinance due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its latest update on June 17, 2020, the BMW Berlin Marathon 2020 will not be able to take place on September 26-27, 2020. Furthermore, it will also not be possible – after extensive examination and various discussions, also with the authorities – to hold the event at a later date this year.”