New York AG seeks to depose Eric Trump in investigation of Trump’s finances

In court filings Monday, Letitia James’ workplace stated Eric Trump at first concurred to sit for a deposition on July 22, just to refuse, “balking less than two days before he was scheduled by agreement to give testimony.”

James’ workplace laid out the scope of the investigation into whether the Trump Organization “improperly inflated the value of Mr. Trump’s assets on financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.”

The chief law officer’s workplace has actually been examining President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization because 2019, when Trump’s previous lawyer Michael Cohen affirmed prior to Congress that Trump’s yearly monetary declarations pumped up the worths of his possessions in order to protected beneficial loans and insurance protection, however deflated the worth of other possessions in order to lower property tax.

In the filing, James’ workplace states Eric Trump’s lawyer sent out a letter to the chief law officer stating he would conjure up “those rights afforded to every individual under the Constitution” as validation not to affirm.