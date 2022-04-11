On New Year’s Eve 2019, the Ayvazyan family came up with an interesting idea while celebrating the New Year, which later became a reality. Vruyr Ayvazyan says that every year the family goes up to the attic of their house in Gyulagarak village on New Year’s Eve, from where the whole village can be seen, then organizes fireworks and thus celebrates the New Year.

At midnight in 2019, they decided to turn the attic, which is part of their house, into a guest house. In 2020, despite the epidemic and other difficulties, the idea came to life. Since the guest house was ready, we had to think about the name. Vruyr decides to name the guest house Tormak after the church built in the 5th-6th centuries in the village of Gyulagarak. The reason was that the founder of the guest house had all the connections with the ancient church.

The interior and furnishings of the guest house are a combination of old and new, one of Tormak’s rooms is decorated with the cupboard of the Arpenik’s dowry, which has a history of almost 100 years, which is a living witness of true love.

Recently, Vruyr participated in the “Community Tourism Development” program, which made him even more skilled and increased his knowledge for the development of the guest house. This year it is planned to add breakfast service and pavilion to the services of the guest house. In the spring, the guest house will start its work with great vigor and will open its hospitable doors to visitors who appreciate beauty and elegance.

Marianna MURADYAN

“Aravot” daily

09.04.2022: