New Xiaomi Mi Band 5 images appear showing official colors

Xiaomi is ready to release its latest entry in the wildly popular Mi Band series with Mi Band 5 on June 11. The current rumors suggest a larger 1.2-inch AMOLED display, NFC with mobile payments on the world wide versions and a new SpO2 sensor for stress and breathing tracking.

Now, Xiaomis official Smart Life Weibo profile shared a poster of the fitness band in its four official colorways which include green, red, yellow and black. In terms of design, it looks quite just like the outgoing Mi Band 4 and retains the signature home button in the low part of the panel. The post also mentions that the keynote event will start at 2 PM local time (6 AM UTC).

Another recent rumor suggests the Mi Band 5 may also gain the capacity to control the paired phones cameras, acting as a remote shutter. Additionally, were expecting five new exercise tracking modes including yoga, elliptical machine, indoor rowing, indoor cycling and rope jumping. International units may also get a smart assistant for the first time with Amazons Alexa.

Source (in Chinese) | Via