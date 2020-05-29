New Xbox One update lets you customize the order of your Guide tabs

Microsoft has released a brand new Xbox One update that brings a quantity of adjustments to the Guide menu, which provides you fast entry to issues like your buddies record, messaging, and achievements. The greatest change is that you can now reorder your Guide tabs, which ought to make it simpler to customize your Guide in a method that’s greatest for you. Microsoft first previewed the new Guide in April.

The up to date Guide has a brand new default left-to-right order and fewer tabs that consolidate some options. The new “Parties & Chats” tab places Parties, invitations, and messages all into the similar tab, for instance. And if you wish to customize the order of your tabs, you can accomplish that by choosing “Customize guide tabs” on the “Profile & System” menu.

Microsoft has additionally up to date the Xbox Live Community web page, dividing it into 4 channels: shared by buddies, official posts from video games, membership exercise, and fashionable on Xbox Live. The update additionally provides you new methods to filter your sport assortment and exhibits you reside thumbnails whereas you’re shopping by means of Mixer streams.

The adjustments come as Microsoft prepares for the launch of the Xbox Series X this vacation. Microsoft hasn’t proven off the full Xbox Series X dashboard simply but, however in a couple of teasers, it seems similar to what’s out there on the Xbox One.