New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone

Williams revealed recently that American personal financial investment company Dorilton Capital had actually purchased the team in its totality, and is presently finishing a tactical evaluation of the British team’s future.

The New York- based fund finished the offer for EUR152 million, and verified the team would be maintaining its identity as Williams moving on and had no strategies to relocate.

The filings made with the sale exposed the team had actually been offered to a business called BCE Limited, which is a fund handled by Dorilton Capital.

It led to tips that ex-F1 CEO Ecclestone might have some participation offered the business’s name matches his own initials.

But deputy team principal Williams verified on Friday that Ecclestone had no links to the buy-out.

“I spoke to Mr. Ecclestone earlier in the week, and I did ask if it was him behind it,” Williams stated.

“That’s a joke, by the way, it’s not. Bernie has nothing to do with our new ownership.

“Dorilton Capital is completely independent, Bernie is not the new owner of Williams. I am in my role, I’m here, I’m doing my job, and it is business as usual.”

The offer saw Dorilton Capital purchase all shares from Williams, consisting of those from bulk investor and team creator Sir Frank Williams, American entrepreneur Brad Hollinger and Mercedes F1 …