New White House coronavirus task force members announced

Cashiers at a food store in support a partial safety plastic display and also put on masks and also handwear covers as they phone clients in Miami, Florida, on April13 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

At the very least 65 grocery store employees have actually passed away from coronavirus and also around 9,810 employees have actually checked favorable for or been revealed to the infection, according to the United Food and also Commercial Workers International Union, mentioning interior information.

The grim upgrade comes as the UFCW President sent out a letter to 49 Chief executive officers of significant food store chains-like Walmart, Costco, Publix, H-E-B, Whole Foods and also others advising them not to finish “hazard pay” for staff members.

“Over these past weeks, many of your respective companies have likened to calling your grocery store and food workers ‘heroes.’ Some of you have used advertising and social media to highlight the critical difference they have made in our lives and communities,” Perrone composed in the letter.

“Now, it has come to our attention that each of your respective companies are actively planning to end what some of you have called ‘hazard pay,’ ‘appreciation pay,’ or even ‘hero pay,’ sometime over the next few weeks,” the letter proceeded.

The letter claimed employees, consisting of numerous frontline staff members of these big supermarket, are still passing away.

“Every among your grocery store employees are still being asked to take the chance of direct exposure to this infection and also operate in unsafe problems that need them to put on safety devices at work. You are recommending that frontline employees must benefit much less since the risk has actually reduced also as you and also your whole exec groups remain to function from residence,” the letter claimed.

What we understand: CNN has actually formerly reported that Kroger, the nation’s biggest grocery store chain, is finishing its “hero bonus” this weekend break.

The “Hero bonus” is a “a $2 premium” over a staff member’s basic base price of pay applied on March 31, according to the firm.

“In the coming months, we know that our associates’ needs will continue to evolve and change as our country recovers,” the speaker informed CNN recently. “Our commitment is that we will continue to listen and be responsive, empowering us to make decisions that advance the needs of our associates, customers, communities and business,” they included.

Wegmans informed CNN today, “As a thank you to our employees who are working tirelessly to serve the needs of our customers, we originally announced increasing their pay by $2 an hour during the months of March and April and have since, extended that throughout May.”

Asked whether that added $2 per hr would certainly exceed May, a Wegmans agent claimed, “We evaluate it each month, so we will certainly be having an additional discussion.”

CNN is connecting to the various other nationwide grocery store sellers concerning the condition of their “hazard pay” programs.