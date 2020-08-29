New wheelchair is coming for Harrisburg man who had his wheelchair stolen

Anthony Williams can’t stroll more than a block on his own. Now, with a new chair, he will lastly have his flexibility back.

For the previous a number of days, Anthony Williams has actually been required to sit and wait.

Confined to his home without an automobile, Williams is not able to stroll more than a block on his own.

But Wednesday, a present altered his life.

A wheelchair was offered to Williams to change the one he had stolen from him inHarrisburg

“That chair will help me a whole lot,” stated Williams who included “when I get my chair I’ll have my freedom back.”

Williams stated a lady called him and used to assist him get a new chair after the $2,000 wheelchair he had was handled August 18.

Williams stated he had put his chair on charge outside a filling station at 7th and McLay. Williams had gone inside the shop, and came out to discover it missing out on.

…