New wave of layoffs points to fresh hurdles for U.S. economic recovery heading into the fall

A flurry of fresh layoffs and furloughs in the U.S. is presenting a new difficulty for a delicate economic recovery whose momentum appears to have actually flagged.

A handful of big airline company providers and hotel chains such asAmerican Airlines

and MGMResorts

stated today they would lay off or furlough more than 40,000 workers as they challenge a huge loss of clients due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many colleges and schools likewise prepare to minimize personnel and more problem is most likely on the method.