New vivo X50 Pro promo video and multiple images surface

Yesterday, vivo teased that the X50 Pro would be the first cellphone to make use of the brand new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 and confirmed an unusually giant digicam module. Now an abundance of sketches, renders and promos have surfaced on the internet, providing a greater have a look at the cellphone.

First, a teaser video that exhibits extra of the vivo X50 Pro. Like the primary video, it highlights the superior gimbal-like picture stabilization system. Leakster Digital Chat Station (who revealed a few of this information) means that the cellphone can even use a custom-made Sony sensor for one among its 4 cameras.





We took out some screenshots from the video, exhibiting simply the fascinating components (i.e. the cellphone itself):













vivo X50 Pro

Next up are early renders of what the cellphone will appear like, be aware the triple LED flash in addition to the digicam setup. Also, whereas the entrance wasnt proven within the video, you may see it on this render in addition to a poster at what seems to be an official occasion. Compared to the again, the entrance is lifeless easy with only a single punch gap digicam.











vivo X50 Pro seen in renders and a poster

Also, listed here are some design sketches exhibiting the vivo X50 Pro.

Finally, DCS says that this can be a rendering of the vivo X50 (non-Pro), based mostly on the true system. This one has a way more conventional digicam structure, however does appear to take care of the periscope zoom lens.







Possible vivo X50 design

The vivo X50 Pro (and probably the vanilla X50) will probably be totally unveiled on June 1.

Source 1 (in Chinese) | Via | Source 2 | Source 3 | Source 4 (in Chinese) | Source 5