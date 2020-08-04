As states lift more restrictions and more Americans go out to socialize or protest, 22 US states are seeing higher rates of new coronavirus cases. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories New virus cases on the rise in almost half of US states
Most Popular
Spafinder Wellness 365 Gift Card
Price: (as of - Details) The flexibility of a SpaFinder Wellness 365 Gift Card allows you to choose the services, products and the...
U.N. chief warns world faces ‘generational catastrophe’ because of COVID-19 school closures
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces a “generational catastrophe” because so many schools have been closed because of...
JoJo Siwa Introduces Her Mystery Boyfriend In Adorable TikTok Video – Watch!
JoJo Siwa has a new boyfriend, and she’s finally ready to introduce him to the world! The Dance Moms alum has used TikTok in the...
Riot Games addresses burnout and crunch by giving employees a week off
Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends and Valorant, will be giving employees the week of August 10th off to “disconnect,...
Mike Pence Eviscerates Cuomo For New York Coronavirus Death Rates
Vice President Mike Pence ripped into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the shocking rate of coronavirus deaths in his state. Cuomo Attacks Trump...
China Uighurs: A model’s video gives a rare glimpse inside internment
An image sent out by Merden Ghappar appears to reveal him handcuffed in a cell. Merdan Ghappar was utilized to presenting for the cam. As...
Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
While there's been a dedication for the 2 Darwin Supercars rounds to proceed considering that Saturday, regardless of a COVID-19 scare in...
Martic advances in Palermo, Vondrousova ousted by qualifier Juvan By Reuters
2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: WTA Premier - Dubai Tennis Championships 2/2 (Reuters) - The front runners at the Palermo Ladies Open had a...