New video shows thieves raiding Daphne pet store, stuffing valuable “designer” puppies in bag | News

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)– New video shows the moments two thieves broke in to The Puppy Den in Daphne using their eyes set on some very valuable “designer” puppies.

Surveillance cameras captured them ransacking the store early Saturday morning.

Daphne police say they used a chair from another business to bust out the glass door.

“Either they had been in the store or they had been in contact with somebody who had been in the store because it’s obvious they knew what they were going after,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Police Department.

In the video you can observe one of the masked bandits come straight to the money register using socks as gloves, pulling the entire drawer out as his accomplice stuffs a white dog into a large black bag right behind him.

In significantly less than two minutes the thieves snatched four dogs, $200 in cash and even took envelopes filled up with documents.

A 15-year-old chihuahua boarding there clearly was one of the dogs taken.

She was abandoned hundreds of miles away, found wandering the streets in Columbus, Georgia, miraculously reunited with her owner the next day.

“So incredibly shocked. I never ever dreamed that she would be found so far away so fast and I just, I burst into tears,” said owner, Donna Lowe.

Three stolen Maltipoo puppies continue to be missing at the time of Monday evening.

The thieves attempted to steal four other adult dogs, two of these bit straight back.

“It is very strange, it’s not very common, but they are a very valuable… a thing that could be sold.”

A quick google search shows precisely how valuable the “designer dogs” are.

Price tags range around $4,5000.

Daphne police say they’ve found somebody in the Columbus area who may have had them at some time.

Police will work to figure out how that person in Columbus is connected to the thieves.

The Puppy Den owners didn’t want to continue camera.

The store is closed for now.

The owners say their focus right now gets their babies back.

Anyone with information should call Daphne police at (251) 620-0911 or message them here on Facebook.