New Video Shows George Floyd Struggling in Back of Cop Car

George Floyd gave the impression to be getting roughed up in the again of a police automotive shortly earlier than he was pinned and killed — and a special approach exhibits one cop was positively standing watch.

The new surveillance footage — obtained by activist Shaun King — exhibits what occurred after George was led away by Minneapolis police after he was cuffed and detained from throughout the road. This appears to point out what occurred proper earlier than George was taken out of the automotive and compelled to endure the burden of three grown males on high of him … which ended with Derek Chauvin because the final man kneeling on his neck, costing him his life.

Now, we see that one thing hectic was taking place in the again of the SUV officers had Floyd in — it seems like two officers on the road aspect had their door open, as did one officer alongside the sidewalk … and so they had been all transferring about frantically, which seems to point some sort of bodily altercation going down. The 4th officer stands watch close by.

Eventually, they get George out of the automotive — and, effectively, we have all seen what occurred subsequent. What’s loopy about that is that the one man who was assigned as lookout clearly sees the surveillance digital camera that caught all this … as he seems instantly at it for a short second.

He’s additionally obtained his head on a swivel, ensuring nobody else is round or videotaping.



As you already know by now … all 4 cops right here misplaced their jobs, and one of them has been arrested and charged with homicide and manslaughter. These two latest movies displaying what position the opposite officers performed main as much as George’s last breaths are fairly revealing although.