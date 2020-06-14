New Video of George Floyd Murder Shows Cop Ignoring Bystanders’ Pleas



Breaking News Attorney Ben Crump

The attorney for George Floyd‘s family just released a video of the murder, and also this clearly shows bystanders begging former-officer Tou Thao to take some action and save the person who was dying before his eyes.

Attorney Ben Crump helps it be clear … “Warning: This is beyond disturbing, even harder to watch than the first video.”

The new video is just a wider angle, and you see more of Thao, who stands impervious to what is being conducted right in the front of his face. Bystanders are imploring him to complete something … to just look at George Floyd lying on the pavement unconscious and realize he’s going to die. But, Thao does nothing.

It’s an especially powerful video, since it really underscores a basic problem of police force … that seniority should have room when the senior officer crosses the line by brutalizing and killing citizens who pose no threat. Until the culture of law enforcement departments necessarily change — where NO DEFERENCE is paid to rogue cops, despite their seniority, and de-escalation and proportionality of force becomes engrained — these murders will not stop.