New video footage of Rayshard Brooks’ fatal shooting emerges

New harrowing video has emerged of the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, the black man who was killed after he was discovered asleep behind the wheel in a Wendy’s drive-thru.

The stunning footage was captured by witness Joel Mack, who was sitting in his automotive within the Wendy’s drive-thru in Atlanta and noticed the confrontation between Brooks and white cops Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan unfold on June 12.

The chilling clip shot from his automotive window reveals Rolfe and Brosnan on their knees bending over Brooks as if making an attempt to are inclined to him after the shooting.

‘First factor that goes by way of your head is, is that this actually occurring?’ Mack mentioned to Good Morning America on the video he shared to social media.

New video has emerged of the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old black man who was killed by police after he was discovered asleep behind the wheel in a Wendy’s drive-thru in Atlanta on June 12

The clip reveals two officers standing over Brooks’ physique as they waited for assist to reach

In the video individuals within the drive-thru are heard screaming and shouting, some in defiance of the officers’ extreme power, and others defending them.

‘He’s unarmed…that’s completely pointless,’ a person bellows.

Another witness on the scene is heard shouting, defending the police.

‘They needed to shoot him. He took that mans’ Taser. He was making an attempt to arrest him… I seen the entire thing. The police they did nothing incorrect,’ a lady shouted.

Rolfe and Brosnan have been referred to as to the scene on June 12 following a report of somebody asleep behind the wheel on the Wendy’s drive-thru lane.

Pictured: Police physique cam footage from the arrest of Rayshard Brooks on June 12, 2020. Brooks was being arrested on suspicion of driving beneath the affect

Brooks pictured talking with ex-cop Garrett Rolfe within the parking zone of the restaurant

Surveillance footage reveals Brooks run away with a police officer’s Taser in hand

After Brooks pointed the Taser on the officers, Rolfe fired two photographs, hitting Brooks within the again

They discovered Brooks asleep behind the wheel and awoke him, suspecting he had been ingesting. They had him full a Breathalyzer check, which he failed.

But when police tried to handcuff him and a wrestle ensued.

Brooks grabbed one of the officers Tasers and ran off and the officers pursued on foot. During the chase Brooks turned and pointed the taser at an officer, prompting Rolfe to shoot him twice within the again.

When Brooks was shot by Rolfe, he ‘didn’t pose an instantaneous menace of loss of life or critical bodily damage,’ in keeping with Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr.

Following the incident Rolfe was fired. Last week Rolfe was hit with 11 fees, together with felony homicide.

Howard additionally raised fees towards Brosnan, who faces an worsen assault cost for standing on Brooks within the parking zone.

On Tuesday Brooks will probably be laid to relaxation in a funeral ceremony at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Brooks pictured together with his spouse and three daughter on this undated {photograph}

Brooks pictured on this undated picture shared by Stewart Trial Attorneys

Brooks’ case is simply the newest in a string of devastating police killings of black individuals within the US.

Following the devastating shooting the police division has skilled unrest and upheavel amid rising tensions between police and civilians.

Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from workplace after Brooks’ loss of life and following the outrage over the killing, demoralized officers have been calling in sick.

‘Officers are working 12 and a half hour shifts and generally much more being out within the entrance line, being yelled at, spit upon, gadgets thrown at. At some level individuals get drained and bodily exhausted,’ Interim Chief Rodney Bryant mentioned.

Brooks will lastly be laid to relaxation in a ceremony for family and friends on Tuesday in Atlanta on the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the place Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his first sermon and was eulogized after his 1968 assassination.

He was a beloved husband to Tomika Miller and father to 4 youngsters: Dream, one, Memory, two, Blessing, and Mekai, 13.