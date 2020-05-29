New video appears to show 3 officers kneeling on George Floyd

Previous video from eyewitness Darnella Frazier confirmed Floyd, 46, being knelt on by one officer–Derek Chauvin. CNN has not been ready to find the one that shot the brand new video.

The new video reveals the opposite facet of the Minneapolis police automobile the place the arrest occurred. The video appears to show Chauvin and two different officers kneeling on Floyd.

“I can’t breathe, man,” Floyd might be heard saying within the new video. “Please, let me stand. Please, man.”

Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, in accordance to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. He faces expenses of third-degree homicide and manslaughter, in accordance to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

CNN has reached out to Chauvin’s lawyer and the Minneapolis police union for remark. Four officers have been concerned within the incident and all have since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. CNN has reached out to the Minneapolis police for remark, and to confirm the video’s authenticity, however has not acquired a response. Floyd was arrested after he allegedly used a counterfeit invoice at a comfort retailer, police have mentioned. Outrage grew after the primary video surfaced exhibiting a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck. The 46-year-old, who was unarmed and handcuffed, died after the arrest. CNN has additionally reached out to Floyd household lawyer Ben Crump in regards to the video however has not but acquired a response. NBC News beforehand reported an 18-second portion of the video however CNN has obtained a minute-long model of that video. Minneapolis police mentioned in a press release earlier this week that officers had been responding to an alleged forgery on Monday night and that throughout the arrest, Floyd “physically resisted” them. However, surveillance footage from the nearby Dragon Wok restaurant doesn’t seem to assist the declare that Floyd resisted arrest throughout the preliminary encounter. However, there are a number of minutes the place Floyd’s and the officers interactions can’t be seen from the digicam’s vantage level. This new video appears to have been taken earlier than the Frazier video, however after that surveillance video.

