New Unlocked Smartphone – 5.0” Android Quad-Core 512MB RAM+4G 3G Cellphone Dual Camera/SIM HD Display Mobile Phone



Price: $25.99

Note:

The United States mainly supports the use of four carrier cards (NEXTEL, Cincinnati Bell – 2G only; T-Mobile, AT & T – 2G and 3G)Unlocked for Worldwide use.

Please ensure local area network is compatible. click here for Network Frequency of your country. Please check with your carrier/provider before purchasing this item.or contact us (preferably before purchase) We will help you.

Package Includes：

🌸 1x Cell Phone

🌸 1x Power Adapter

🌸 1x Data Cable

🌸 1x Screen protector

🌸 1x Phone case

🌸 1x Earphone

🌸 1x Manual

Specification:

🌸 Display: 5.0inch, 960*540 Display

🌸 CPU:MKT7731 Quad-core 1.2GHz

🌸 System: Android 5.1

🌸 RAM + ROM: 512MB RAM + 4GB ROM

🌸 Camera: front camera 2.0MP/ back cameras:5.0MP

🌸 Photo Feature:Beauty effect, Facial beautification,HDR

🌸 SIM card: dual SIM dual standby. 2 SIM+1 TFcard

🌸 External memory: support up to 32GB (card not included)

🌸 Wireless connectivity: 3G, BlueTooth, GSM, WiFi

🌸 Video recording: yes

🌸 Audio File Format:MP3

🌸 Video File Format:MP4

🌸 Support language:Multiple lanuages

Features:

🌸 Easy to set the language: just plug the SIM into your phone and turn it on, the phone will display your local language directly.

🌸 5.0″ HD screen Capacitive screen

🌸 512MB RAM+4GB ROM,Maximum memory expansion 32G(TF card not include)

🌸 Unlocked, Global Call：Unlocked Cell phone compatible with 3G (WCDMA:850/2100MHz) and 2G (GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz) network, Supporting AT&T, T-Mobile, NEXTEL,Cincinnati Bell, but do not work with CDMA carriers like Verizon,Sprint

📱 Made in USA and Imported

📱【Unlocked 5.0 inch Smartphone】 CPU:MKT7731 Quad-core 1.2GHz, Display: 5.0inch, 960*540 Display Touch screen: Capacitive touch screen, capacitive multi-touch

📱【Dual HD Cameras】Rear camera: 2.0MP with Double LED flash Front camera:5.0MP offers an all new portrait mode, letting you capture professional and artistic photos in a single shot with an ultra-fast focus time.

📱【Parameter】Unlocked Smartphone with 512MB RAM+4GB ROM Micro SD compatible up to 32G (not included) . 3.5mm microphone Jack. Expandable storage enables you to download all your favorite apps seamlessly for multitude of uses. Enjoy millions of movies, music songs, apps and games from Play Store which comes pre-installed on your unlocked phones

📱【Battery Power Saver】1700Mah battery — for up to 1 days of screen-time on a single charge and Ultra power saving mode to extend your charge even longer, keeping you connected when you need it most.

📱【Operation System】Ultrathin Android — Unlocked Phone with Finger Print Sensor Unlock Mobile Phone Unlocked Cell Phones Smartphone For Sale Phones Unlocked Cellphone with Micro USB fast charging Unlocked Phone Ultra HD Capacitive screen Smart Cellphones