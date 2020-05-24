New UK legal advice could open door to Hong Kong citizens | Foreign policy

A authorities declare that insurmountable legal obligations to China stop ministers providing a proper of abode to tens of hundreds of Hong Kong citizens has been blown aside by new legal advice handed to Tory MPs.

The advice by one of many UK’s most outstanding immigration QCs is probably going to shift the temper on the Tory benches within the face of a possible clampdown on Hong Kong by the Chinese authorities.

The advice says ministers are mistaken to recommend they’re certain by agreements with China to refuse a proper of abode to the tens of thousand of Hong Kong citizens who maintain a British nationwide (abroad), or BN(O), passport.

Home Office ministers have been resisting a declare to a legal proper of abode on the premise it may be in breach of the understandings the UK authorities reached with China alongside the 1984 joint declaration on the way forward for Hong Kong.

The problem has all of the sudden regained significance after the Chinese authorities stated it meant to impose sweeping new safety legal guidelines on Hong Kong that threat its semi-autonomous standing.

The provide of a proper of abode to BN(O) passport holders is seen as one of many few sensible steps that could be within the sole reward of the UK, the previous colonial energy of the town, to alleviate the plight of citizens fearing persecution by the Chinese state.

A bunch of Tory MPs, led by Bob Seely and Imran Ahmad Khan, have seen the brand new legal advice and need at minimal a transparent authorities assertion that no legal impediment exists to a suggestion of a proper of abode, and any refusal to make that provide is solely a political or diplomatic alternative.

BN(O) passport holders have the correct to go to for up to six months, however can’t mechanically work within the UK or achieve citizenship. Seely stated: “It would be a stain on our country’s reputation if other nations were to open their arms, metaphorically speaking, to Hong Kong BN(O) folk in their hour of need before the UK did so.”

Ministers have steadily stated, most just lately final yr, that a suggestion of proper of abode can be in breach of the commitments made by the British and Chinese governments in memorandums connected to the 1984 Sino-British joint declaration on the way forward for Hong Kong. Those memorandums established BN(O) in Hong Kong as a brand new class of British citizens that could solely be claimed by these born earlier than the handover.

But in a brand new opinion, Laurie Fransman, the main QC on nationality regulation, writes: “Domestic British nationality law has evolved since the 1984 declaration including by giving greater extension of the right of abode to ‘British nationals’, including BN(O)s, in compliance with the expectations of international law.”

British citizens, together with some BN(O)s, got a proper to register, he factors out, including: “Manifestly, the UK government did not consider itself barred by the memoranda, or anything else, from taking such action.” He says he endorses those that declare BN(O)s could be given a proper of abode.

In making their legal case, ministers additionally steadily cite a report on citizenship written for the then Labour authorities by the previous lawyer common Lord Goldsmith in 2008.

Goldsmith has himself written to the house secretary, Priti Patel, to ask the federal government to cease utilizing him in help of their argument. In his letter he insists he had not in 2008 himself handed any judgment on whether or not a proper of abode from BN(O)s can be in breach of the joint declaration, including his place had been mischaracterised by the federal government.

He wrote that his report had merely cited, however not endorsed, the modern view of the Foreign Office that it could be in breach. His personal subsequent impartial examination of this problem, he stated in his letter despatched in February, discovered that the joint declaration was no impediment.

Goldsmith identified, in a view endorsed by Fransman, that the standing of the BN(O)s is just not talked about within the joint declaration however in a memorandum of understanding despatched by the British authorities on the identical day. The memorandum was obtained by the Chinese authorities, however by no means signed or agreed.

The memorandum excludes a proper of abode, Goldsmith concedes, however he claims it didn’t bind the longer term home actions of the UK authorities in perpetuity.

Armed with the brand new legal arguments, Seely and Ahmad Khan have now written to Patel, saying : “Given the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong, with the continued erosion of the rule of law, it strikes us that the government could consider reviewing its position on BN(O) passports.

“BN(O) passports were always a compromise, dependent in part on the rights guaranteed in the handover settlement. The introduction of the national security legislation means that that settlement is essentially dead. As such there are clear legal and practical grounds for looking again at this matter.”