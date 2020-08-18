New U.S. sanctions to slam Huawei, further roil tech supply By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Huawei indication is seen outside its shop at a shopping center in Beijing



By Josh Horwitz and Hyunjoo Jin

SHANGHAI/SEOUL (Reuters) – Ramped- up U.S. limitations on Huawei are most likely to cut off the Chinese mobile phone maker’s gain access to to even off-the-shelf chips and interfere with the worldwide tech supply chain when again, executives and professionals warned.

The Trump administration on Monday broadened its curbs on Huawei and prohibited providers from offering chips used U.S. innovation to the company without an unique license – closing prospective loopholes in its May sanctions that might have let Huawei gain access to the tech through 3rd parties.

The limitations highlight the rift in Sino- U.S. relations, at their worst in years, as Washington presses federal governments around to world to capture Huawei out, declaring the business would turn over information to the Chinese federal government for spying.

Huawei rejects it spies for China.

“It will have a huge impact,” stated Gu Wenjun, primary expert at Shanghai- based consultancy ICWise, referring to tighter U.S. curbs. “It will throw off Huawei’s plans to obtain chips by purchasing them externally, rather than relying on HiSilicon.”

Huawei has stated it will stop making its flagship Kirin chipsets from September since U.S. …