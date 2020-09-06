New trailers: The Forty-Year-Old Version, The Boys in the Band, No Time to Die, and more

I’ve been sort of stuck in a rerun rut the past week or so (fine, OK, yes I’ve been rewatching Battlestar Galactica and last night I watched The Matrix. Keanu forever). Maybe it just feels comforting to watch a show or movie where you know the outcome when things in the real world are so uncertain and frightening? In any case, I’m going to push myself to watch something new (or at least new to me) this week Oh but, ICYMI, September 8th is Star Trek Day so maybe I’ll hold off on that “watch something new” pledge for a day or two.

There are a lot of great new trailers just out, plus a second trailer for No Time to Die. And while technically the trailer for The Forty-Year-Old Version came out last week I’m squeezing it in because Radha Blank is amazing and I can’t wait to see it.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Radha Blank makes her feature film directing debut in this story of a playwright approaching 40 whose once-bright star is starting to fade, when she rediscovers her love of rapping (under the name RadhaMUS Prime). Of course as soon as she records her demo, her play starts to become noticed and she has to decide which path to follow. It’s shot in black and white and set in New York City, and earned Blank a directing award…