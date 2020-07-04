New trailers: Pixar’s Soul, Beyoncé’s Black is King, and more

Like seemingly everybody else right now, I watched right back through Avatar: The Last Airbender for the first time in years (actually, just the 2nd and third seasons since my wife got through a lot of the first one without me) because it’s come back to Netflix. It’s been really wonderful seeing this kind of brilliant, funny, epic, and deserving show suddenly getting this widespread recognition.

On (what is probably my fourth) rewatch, what really stood out in my experience is the incredible attention the show gives to building out vibrant, fascinating cultures for the duration of its world. The show’s protagonists are constantly traveling, yet even towns and characters that only appear for an episode get distinct faculties and humanizing moments. It adds up to a fantasy world that feels uniquely rich and complete.

One example that basically caught me was the show’s swampbenders. They’re largely a joke, however the show still gives them a history (they’re Water Tribe descendants who migrated to the Earth Kingdom) and a culture (they settled in the swamp simply because they learned to work the water within the vines). It feels whole despite being a subplot within a 20-minute episode, and it’s one among dozens.

If you haven’t watched the show already, you ought to really try it out. (Just know, it takes several episodes hitting its stride.)

Check out nine trailers out of this week below.

Soul

Pixar’s next film looks gorgeous… and since i have can’t get outside to see New York City all that much, it’s nice to see Soul’s re-creation of it, which seems to perpetually be covered in glowing golden-hour light. The film comes out on November 20th.

Black is King

Beyoncé has still another visually stunning film coming, which she both wrote and directed herself. It’s exclusive to Disney Plus and is supposed to tie into themes from The Lion King since she starred in last year’s remake. But mostly, it just seems like the latest entry in Beyoncé remarkable type of visual albums. The film comes out on July 31st.

The Old Guard

Charlize Theron stars in a brand new film for Netflix in regards to a group of mercenaries who can’t die and have visited battle through the entire ages. It looks like a really ludicrous premise and a reason for lots of elaborate action. The film comes out on July 10th.

Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson plays soul legend Aretha Franklin in Respect, a brand new biopic that explores Franklin’s rise to stardom — and, naturally, gives Hudson plenty of excuses to cover the classics. Variety reports that Franklin was involved with the production until her death in 2018. The film comes out on Christmas.

Greatness Code

I’m extremely to the strange, glitchy, bad-good digital art style used in Apple TV Plus’ latest series. Greatness Code is pretty straightforward at first glance — it’s about top athletes discussing some of their utmost and toughest moments — but it seems like it’s been beautifully packaged and within an unusual means for a sports doc. It comes out on July 10th.

Cursed

Here’s the first real look at Cursed, a brand new series that reimagines the legend of King Arthur, but with Nimue because the one who concerns wield the sword. It looks like an enormous teen fantasy adventure. The show debuts on July 17th.

Boys State

Boys State got great reviews out of Sundance, and now it’s headed to Apple TELEVISION Plus. The documentary follows an elaborate mock government program for teenage boys in Austin, Texas, and watches as the competition quickly concerns reflect “all the flaws of American politics,” as Tasha Robinson wrote over at Polygon. It comes to theaters on July 31st and then starts streaming on August 14th.

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is a documentary — sort of — about the final night of a Las Vegas dive bar, spending time with the regulars who filter in and out and make the area a joy. It’s also… not really a documentary. The bar is in New Orleans, and the people are playing characters made up while filming. I don’t know exactly what you call that (well, fiction, probably), however it looks really interesting. The film starts to come on July 8th.

Kids See Ghosts

Will this be good? Will this be real? I’ve no idea. But at the minimum, we have this wild two-minute teaser for a supposed animated show directed by Takashi Murakami based on Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s one-off album, which is best known for having a follow-up to the breakout track for 070 Shake, “Ghost Town,” onto it. It happens… who knows. Whatever happened to Kanye’s game about his mother traveling to heaven?