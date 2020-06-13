New trailers: Bill & Ted Face the Music, I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, and more

I watched Spirited Away a couple weeks ago for the very first time in years, and it absolutely was just this type of stunning encapsulation of how good Studio Ghibli are at building magical but meaningful worlds.

When you first enter the film, you’re lost inside this bewilderingly strange new universe, much like its main character. But quickly, the logic to all of it falls in to place, and the bathhouse that the film centers on ends up feeling specific and small.

The moment that stood out most to me was when you learn that a sludge-covered spirit isn’t just some weirdo villain with trash taken from its human body, but is intended to represent a polluted river needing help. It sounds ridiculous typed out like that, in the context of the film, it starts showing that there’s order to the world and a genuine emotional purpose behind the confusing events going on.

Check out seven trailers using this week below.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

The long rumored, long in the works sequel to Bill & Ted is somehow actually happening, nearly three decades after the last film. On one hand, it’s just a little rough seeing an older Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter try to revive these characters. On the other, the series is kind of ridiculous enough to not matter. There’s no release date at this time.

I’ll Be Gone In the Dark

HBO includes a documentary coming based on I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer. The film also talks to McNamara’s husband, Patton Oswalt, about finishing the book after her death. It happens June 28th.

7500

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in this thriller of a pilot locked inside the cockpit of a plane while terrorists try to break in. The film takes the type of a single-location thriller, that may get pretty creative sometimes, though from the trailer it’s perhaps not totally clear how much more happens than Gordon-Levitt screaming over the intercom. It comes to Amazon Prime Video on June 19th.

You Should Have Left

Blumhouse’s latest horror film is simply about Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried renting a haunted Airbnb. It heads on demand June 18th.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Netflix comes with an over-the-top new comedy coming that stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a duo from Iceland trying to win Eurovision. The film was originally designed to come out as Eurovision was happening in May, but this year’s event was canceled. It’s now being released June 26th.

Wasp Network

Netflix includes a new movie from Olivier Assayas that’s based on a genuine story about Cuban spies in the 1990s. The film stars Penélope Cruz and Gael García Bernal. It happens June 19th.

Relic

Relic looks like a fairly straightforward haunted house story on the surface, however, many very reviews that are positive out of Sundance suggest it tells a far more complicated story about dementia. The film happens July 10th.