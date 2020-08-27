New Tekashi 6ix9ine album ‘Tattle Tales’ to debut next week

The rap artist, whose genuine name is Daniel Hernandez, made the statement about the upcoming album, “Tattle Tales” on his Instagram account.

It’s the very first album from 6ix9ine considering that being release from jail this spring. He was permitted to continue the rest of his two-year sentence in your home after being launched in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was sentenced in 2019 on charges related to gang activity in New York, however got a minimized sentence after complying with federal detectives and notifying on his previous gang partners.