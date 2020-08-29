New technology export rules in China could affect TikTok sale to a US company

Plans for a TikTok sale might have a new challenge, with China carrying out new rules on AI technology exports,The New York Times reported The new export control rules, which concentrate on technology the Chinese federal government thinks about delicate, could suggest that TikTok’s moms and dad company, Beijing- based ByteDance, might need a license prior to it can offer TikTok to anAmerican company

The upgraded guidelines forbid exporting technology consisting of text analysis, voice acknowledgment, and material recommendations without a license from the Chinese federal government. According to The Wall Street Journal, a Chinese federal government authorities informed state-run Xinhua News Agency that ByteDance needs to “seriously and cautiously” think about stopping talks for a sale ofTikTok

Microsoft has actually been the front runner in talks to acquire TikTok which will obviously include Walmart, and reports recommending everybody from Twitter to Netflix to Oracle likewise were in different talks withTikTok Amid all the turmoil, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned August 27th, less than 6 months into the task.

President Trump signed an executive order August sixth obstructing all deals with ByteDance, and has actually required that an American company purchase TikTok’s US company. The order was meant to work within 45 days. Then on August 14th, the president …