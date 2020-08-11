New TCL 6-Series Roku TVs promise even better picture, start at $650 for 55-inch



TCL



For the last 2 years TCL’s 6-Series Roku TELEVISION has actually been the finest TELEVISION for the cash and now the new 2020 variation, on sale Tuesday, might carry out better than ever. It includes mini-LED innovation for possibly better picture quality also gaming-friendly additionals like 120 Hz, variable refresh rate and THX video game mode, and unlike in 2015 comes a 75- inch size These enhancements integrated with a budget-friendly cost make the new TCL 6-Series Roku TELEVISION a competitor to three-peat as my preferred TELEVISION worth.

At the very same time TCL is likewise presenting the 2020 5-Series It costs less than the 6-Series and does not have mini-LED, however does consist of improvements like QLED and full-array regional dimming in addition to being readily available in a smaller sized 50- inch size. Later this year, TCL will likewise launch an 8K resolution variation of the excellent 8-Series, along with 2020 variations of its popular budget plan 3-Series and 4-Series designs.