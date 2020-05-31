Shocking new surveillance video appears to show George Floyd in a violent struggle with police earlier than an workplace knelt on his neck till he fell unconscious.

Floyd cannot be seen in the footage, however one cop will be seen leaning by the again door and visibly struggling with him.

The clip was posted by activist Shaun King, who wrote: ‘BREAKING: Just bought this new video. It’s all coming collectively. Police have been in the automotive beating the sh** out of George Floyd. One stands watch, whereas the others attacked him.’