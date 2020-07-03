New study updates dog years to human years formula

“This makes sense when you think about it — after all, a nine-month-old dog can have puppies, so we already knew that the 1:7 ratio wasn’t an accurate measure of age,” lead author Trey Ideker is quoted as saying.
Based on the study, a one-year-old dog compares to a 30-year-old human, a four-year-old dog to a 52-year-old human. The rate of aging decreases after dogs turn 7.
The new formula “is the first that is transferable across species,” and boffins plan to test their findings on other dog breeds to study the impact of longevity on the findings, according to a release.
Researchers also believe that observing changes in the methylation patterns before and following the use of anti-aging products may help veterinarians make more informed decisions when it comes to diagnostics and treatment.
“I have a six-year-old dog — she still runs with me, but I’m now realizing that she’s not as ‘young’ as I thought she was,” Ideker is quoted as saying.