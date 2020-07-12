New study suggests COVID-19 brought American families closer together

From developmental milestones to simple heart-to-hearts, three-quarters of parents polled experienced an integral moment that they otherwise might have missed with their children during lockdown.

Respondents were asked to share the main element moments they experienced, and something respondent said their child surely got to meet an aunt for the first time, while another could successfully potty train their little one.

Another respondent shared how their child confided in them they were being bullied at school, while someone else shared they were in a position to watch their son be sworn in to the National Guard via a livestream.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Juice Plus+, the survey found 66 percent of those surveyed said the pandemic has brought them closer with their family than previously. It’s no real surprise that 77 percent of respondents were also in agreement that they’ve enjoyed spending more time with the members of their household. The survey also found respondents have discovered a lot about their families while sheltering in place aswell.

Nearly half of respondents admitted they didn’t really know what their significant other’s job was before they began a home based job during self-isolation. Seventy-nine % of parents surveyed said they’ve also learned more about their children’s hobbies and passions during this time. While another 77 pecent of parents said their children have grown to be more ready to accept learning new things throughout the house and trying new activities.

In fact, 31 percent of those surveyed said they’ve taught a family member a brand new skill while they’ve held it’s place in quarantine. Seven in 10 respondents also shared their increased time indoors is a wake-up necessitate them to spotlight their families’ unhealthy habits. Forty-one % of those polled said they’ve added more priority to eating meals as a family group during their amount of time in isolation.

“During these unprecedented times, it has been a delight to see families becoming closer than ever before and enjoying the additional time they have gotten together while staying home,” said Dr. Mitra Ray, Ph.D., research biochemist and health ambassador with Juice Plus+. “In turn, this has led to an increase in family meals, which are proven to form better eating habits and a healthier lifestyle for years to come.”

Another 29 percent of respondents shared they learned how exactly to cook a brand new family recipe. Seventy-one % of respondents shared it has all been possible because it’s been easier to allow them to adhere to a brand new and improved schedule for themselves and their families while they’ve been sheltering in place. For those surveyed who’ve been working from home during this period, 41% said they’ve enjoyed having an even more flexible schedule. A further 38 percent of these respondents shared still another perk of working remotely is they’ve been able to savor more quality time using their family.

Regardless of whether respondents work from home, 68% shared they’ve used lockdown to improve their family’s communication skills.

“As more people become accustomed to working from home, they are finding silver linings in its flexible benefits, such as forming stronger relationships with their families,” observed Sean Hopkins, chief revenue officer for Juice Plus+.

“We value and support the impact of year-round remote working models allowing more people to stay home – offering the opportunity to work according to their own schedules and give greater priority to their loves ones and their overall happiness and well-being.”

TOP PRIORITIES PUT INTO AMERICANS’ ROUTINES IN SELF-ISOLATION

Eaten more meals as a family or with members of my household – 41%

Spent additional time with my family/household – 37%

Started a brand new exercise routine – 36%

Learned something new about someone I live with – 33%

Made more purchases online – 32%

Taught a member of family a new skill – 31%

Tuned in more to the headlines – 31%

Learned how to cook a brand new family recipe – 29%

Started a new hobby – 26%

Focused more on my/my family’s nutrition – 25%

Connected virtually with my peers – 25%

Focused more on sleep – 20%

TOP BENEFITS OF WORKING REMOTELY THROUGHOUT COVID-19

Enjoying a more flexible schedule – 41%

Being in a position to enjoy more quality time with their family – 38%

Being more productive – 33%

Not having to commute – 29%

Not having to decorate – 29%

Being able to work from the comfort of these home – 27%

Saving money – 27%

Being able to enhance their communication skills – 21%

Feeling more motivated to work – 18%

Having fewer distractions than in the office – 17%